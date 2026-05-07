Jacksonville police investigating shooting death outside Philips Highway motel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting Thursday morning at a motel on Philips Highway. Jacksonville police were called to Midtown Lodge, 4141 Philips Highway at about 3 a.m. for reports of gunshots.

Officers arrived and found an adult male on the ground. He was declared dead, police said.

Police said they’re interviewing multiple witnesses. The identity of the victim was not released. No arrests were announced.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxheriff.org, or via Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

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