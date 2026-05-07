First Alert Weather: Hot afternoon with a few strong storms north

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning we are tracking a dry morning commute with mild temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

We will soar to the mid 90s once again this afternoon.

Record: 94 - 1977

Some wildfire smoke from Lafayette County, FL will blow into Lake City today and perhaps even produce smoky skies in Jacksonville this afternoon.

Tracking showers and storms moving into SE Georgia late this morning and into the afternoon.

A few storms may be strong, producing gusty winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The bulk of the day will be dry in Jacksonville.

A few late day showers or storms may sink south to just near or north of the I-10 corridor between 4 and 6 pm.

Rain amounts near a half inch (+) will be common across south Georgia Thursday, with lower amounts for north Florida.

The front will slow down and linger across our area this weekend, keeping a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through Monday until another front dries us out by Tuesday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and hot with afternoon/evening showers/storms. HIGH: 95 (Record: 94 - 1977)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a lingering shower early. Low: 68

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon shower/storm. 68/86

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 68/83

MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy, a few afternoon storms. 67/85

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers/ storms. 69/88

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. 65/81

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 61/85

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