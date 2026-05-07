Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office warns of new scam using the Sheriff’s name

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a new scam circulating that uses Sheriff T.K. Waters’ name to fraudulently demand money.

The scam claims individuals must pay $9,500 for alleged “failure to appear” and “contempt of court” charges.

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The scam attempts to appear legitimate by including a supposed signature from Sheriff Waters and an unauthorized badge from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

JSO emphasizes that it will not email arrest warrants or call you to demand money. JSO also clarified that it will not email a citation amount.

If there is any doubt about the legitimacy of a notice you may receive, contact JSO by calling 904.630.0500.

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