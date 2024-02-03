BREAKING: Jacksonville funeral home director turns himself in at Orange County Jail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The man at the center of a state investigation for allegedly mishandling human remains, stealing people’s money, and abandoning his funeral home has turned himself in.

According to an Orange Park Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, Elliot Maurice Graham turned himself in at the Orange County Jail early Friday morning.

The Florida Department of Financial Services (DFS) said it will charge him with the following:

False and Fraudulent Insurance Claims (Felony)

Grand Theft (Felony)

Improper Preservation of a Human Body – 5 counts (Misdemeanor)

Action News Jax told you Wednesday the Florida Department of Financial Services (DFS) secured an arrest warrant for Elliot Maurice Graham, Funeral Director of Marion Graham Mortuaries. He is facing multiple charges including one felony count of Grand Theft and one misdemeanor count of Improper Preservation of a Human Body.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information has been made available.

