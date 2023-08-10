Breeze Airways announce new sale for 8 of their 11 routes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Breeze is now the number one airline company in Jacksonville with eleven nonstop destinations.

The airline is marking the occasion by putting eight of those routes on sale for fall and winter travel, with fares starting from $39.

From Jacksonville, FL to:

Hartford, CT starting from $49 one way;

Las Vegas, NV starting from $99 one way;

Los Angeles, CA starting from $89 one way;

New Orleans, LA starting from $39 one way;

Norfolk, VA starting from $49 one way;

Pittsburgh, PA starting from $39 one way;

Providence, RI starting from $49 one way; and

Raleigh-Durham, NC starting from $45 one way.

Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing.

Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.

