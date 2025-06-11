Brooke’s Law becomes state law, helping victims of deep-fake pornography in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis visited Jacksonville Tuesday, where he signed off on five new state laws, including one with deep ties to Jacksonville.

The governor finalized Brooke’s Law (HB 1161), which lays out a process so that victims of unauthorized AI-generated pornography can force social media companies to remove the content. Those that don’t comply may be subject to lawsuits.

“These are people that are manipulating this stuff, but they can do it so well that a lot of people think this is authentic,’ said the governor.

The law was inspired by the struggles of Former Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry’s daughter, Brooke, who was the victim of a deep fake crime.

When Brooke was just 16 years old, she learned a total stranger had created fake nude images using her face and posted them to Snapchat. This led to years of heartache and pain.

“It was a lot of emotions at once,” said Brooke. “I was scared, I was mad. I was confused.

Brooke quickly learned that there was no sure way to get the images taken down. That’s when she began speaking out and calling for change. With this new law, Brooke hopes to give a voice to others who may have been victimized.

“I hope that it encourages people to come and speak out because I’ve had so many people in the past few months saying they didn’t know what to do, so they didn’t do anything. They didn’t reach out, they didn’t speak out about what they went through.”

Social media platforms will have until the end of this year to establish a process for victims to petition for the removal of deep fake content.

