Brunswick judge accused of DUI after crash outside Jacksonville strip club resigns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Brunswick judge arrested after crashing into a car a last week outside of Wackos gentlemen’s club, has resigned.

Robert Guy, a superior court judge in the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, which covers five counties in Georgia, submitted a letter of resignation to Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday.

According to Guy’s arrest report, he tried to leave the scene, but witnesses stopped him and said he appeared to be highly intoxicated.

Staff escorted him back inside the club and took his keys until police arrived.

The report said Guy was not willing to state he was driving, and officers said his eyelids were droopy, his speech was deemed slurred, and they could smell alcohol on his breath as he spoke.

Even after he was arrested for DUI, he refused to take a breath test and told officers he didn’t feel it was warranted, the report states.

