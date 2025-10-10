Brunswick judge accused of DUI after crash outside Jacksonville gentlemen’s club

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Brunswick judge will soon appear on the other side of the court bench after an incident in a Jacksonville parking lot that led to his arrest.

Robert Guy is a superior court judge in the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, which covers five counties in Georgia. And on Tuesday, police said he backed into a parked truck outside of Wackos gentlemen’s club.

A parking valet notified police after seeing the collision.

According to Guy’s arrest report, he tried to leave the scene, but witnesses stopped him and said he appeared to be highly intoxicated.

Staff escorted him back inside the club and took his keys until police arrived.

The report said Guy was not willing to state he was driving, and officers said his eyelids were droopy, his speech was deemed slurred, and they could smell alcohol on his breath as he spoke.

Even after he was arrested for DUI, he refused to take a breath test and told officers he didn’t feel it was warranted.

Chris Carson, an attorney not affiliated with this case, said there are more than just standard civilian-type penalties that judges could face.

“They are then also going to be dealing with some type of sanction that gets imposed by a judicial commission that oversees the behavior,” said Carson. “At the end of the day, you don’t want judges who are tasked with imposing the law to themselves be breaking the law.”

Action News Jax reached out to the Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission, which investigates judicial misconduct, to find out if they’re investigating. We have not heard back.

Court records show Guy pleaded not guilty to all charges. He has a court hearing scheduled for Oct. 21st.

