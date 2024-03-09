Brunswick woman arrested after threatening Taco Bell employees with gun over slow order

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A Brunswick woman is facing charges of aggravated assault after reportedly threatening employees with a gun after being frustrated by her delayed order at a Taco Bell drive-through window.

According to reports from the Glynn County Police Department (GCPD), officers responded to a call on Monday, March 4 regarding a person with a firearm at a Taco Bell located at 4930 New Jesup Highway..

Witnesses stated that the woman had become agitated when her order was not ready at the drive-through window. An argument reportedly ensued, leading to the woman driving away.

However, before leaving the premises, she allegedly stopped her vehicle, approached the restaurant entrance, and brandished a gun at the employees inside.

Upon reviewing surveillance footage, GCPD officers identified the suspect as 30-year-old Lindsay Stansberry. Stansberry was subsequently located and taken into custody. She has since been transferred to the Glynn County Detention Center.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Glynn County Police Department at (912) 554-3645. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted via Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

