Buffalo Bills beat Jacksonville Jaguars 47-10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — FINAL SCORE: The Buffalo Bills beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 47-10.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills will face off at Highmark Stadium for ‘Monday Night Football’ in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. airing on CBS47 and ESPN.

Live Updates:

Quarter 4:

10:27 p.m.: Bulls score touchdown with extra point. Bulls 0-47

10:18 p.m.: Bulls score field goal. Bulls 10-40.

Quarter 3:

9:40 p.m.: Bulls score field goal. Bulls 10-37.

9:39 p.m.: Jags score touchdown with extra point. Bills 10-34.

Quarter 2:

8:57 p.m.: Bills score touchdown with extra point. Bills 3-34.

8:42 p.m.: Bills score touchdown with extra point. Bills 3-27.

8:27 p.m.: Bills score touchdown. Bills 3-20.

8:20 p.m.: Jags make field goal. Bills 3-13.

Quarter 1:

8:01 p.m.: Bills score touchdown. Bills 0-13.

7:42 p.m.: Bills score touchdown with extra point. Bills 0-7.

7:30 p.m.: Scheduled start to game

Game breakdown:

The Jaguars are in free fall. They last opened 0-3 in 2021 under coach Urban Meyer, who was fired before the end of the season.

Jacksonville’s latest defeat comes a week after Lawrence expressed his frustrations by saying “We suck right now” following an 18-13 loss to Cleveland. The Jaguars squandered leads of 14-0 and 17-7 in a season-opening loss at Miami.

Lawrence finished 21 of 38 for 178 yards with a touchdown and interception. He’s lost eight straight starts dating to last season, and hasn’t won since he had 364 yards passing in a 24-21 victory at Houston on Nov. 26.

After opening the second half with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Brenton Strange, Lawrence’s final two drives ended on downs.

He was yanked with 7:45 left and watched from the sideline with his hands on his collar as backup Mac Jones was sacked and lost a fumble three snaps into his first possession. That led to Ray Davis scoring on a 3-yard run.

More concerning is a Jaguars defense that couldn’t find a way to stop Allen. The Bills gained 288 yards, posted 19 first downs and converted 6-of-8 third-down chances and both fourth-down opportunities in the first half alone.

Positioning was an issue, with Cook beating the entire Jaguars defense to the left pylon for his TD. The Jaguars were unable to generate pressure, with Allen buying time as he waited for Kincaid to come across the length of the field and catch a 6-yard pass just inside the end line to make it 13-0. Coleman beat defensive back Montaric Brown by two steps and scored on a 24-yard catch.

