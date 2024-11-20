Bulls, Bands, & Barrels tour coming to Jacksonville Equestrian Center

Jacksonville, Fla. — Bull riding, barrel racing and live music will be on full display in the 2025 Bulls, Bands and Barrels tour March 1 at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center. Presale tickets went on sale Wednesday and ends 10 p.m. Thursday.

“We will have some of the rankest bulls and bull riders in the country as well as some of the fastest equine to ever go around a 3 barrel pattern PLUS freestyle bullfighting,” an event news release states.

Performing at the event will be Ole 60 and Hudson Westbrook.

