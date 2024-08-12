‘Buy me out:’ City council special committee meeting gets heated over Laura Street Trio

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A city council special committee meeting became heated Mon., Aug. 12, during discussions about the future of downtown. The main topic was the Laura Street Trio where the developer said he may not continue to work on this project.

Action News caught one council member’s reaction after that developer said, “buy me out.”

“If the city wants to buy me out, they can do that,” owner of the Laura Street Trio Steve Atkins said.

This is what Atkins said after years of going back and forth with the city and Downtown Investment Authority over efforts to redevelop the historic properties.

The City Council special committee got heated Monday after Atkins expressed frustration with the city about the project’s future.

“I have been working on it for years! I have done everything I can do to make it happen. I have invested millions of dollars out of my pocket,” Atkins said.

Councilman Joe Carlucci responded after Atkins made his comments.

“If you said you want us to buy you, out then work on that number,” Councilman Joe Carlucci said.

Downtown Investment Authority recommended in June, that the city end negotiations with the developer of the Trio.

In Monday’s meeting, Atkins said going to the DIA is not an option.

This shocked Councilman Reggie Gaffney.

“It caught me by surprise by that comment. If they are unwilling to work with DIA or the city of Jacksonville, then it might be best to see if we can find another developer. Someone who wants to develop this building,”

“It caught me by surprise by the developer of his actions, reactions, and feelings. I do understand where he is coming from,” Gaffney said.

The restoration project would create retail space, a hotel, and a restaurant. It will cost $85 million with the city contributing $30 million.

“At the end of the day, we want to get the best deal for the city of Jacksonville. We will not rush this,” Gaffney said.

Nothing was passed in the meeting. Action News Jax will keep you up to date with the latest information on the Laura Street Trio project.

