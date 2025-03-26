Camden County High student in custody after threats made against school

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement authorities in Camden County are crediting team work Wednesday morning for thwarting potential dangers at a school.

A Camden County High School student was taken into custody following threats against the high school.

“Earlier this morning, we received threats of violence against the high school,” St. Marys Police Department stated in a social media post Wednesday morning. “Due to the cooperation of the Kingsland Police Department, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Camden County GA, and the Camden County Schools, we identified the suspect and took him into custody. Interviews are being conducted.”

Authorities did not mention the nature of the threats.

“This morning’s incident at Camden County High School was a reminder of the importance of teamwork, communication, and swift action,” Camden County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media. “We are incredibly grateful for the outstanding coordination between the Kingsland Police Department, St. Marys Police Department, Camden County Schools, and our Deputies.”

Kingsland Police Department is leading the investigation on what occurred. “More details will be released from them as they are available,” the Camden Sheriff’s Office stated.

