Camden County Sheriff’s Office awarded $9,400 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has received a $9,400 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to purchase eight new Philips Onsite AEDs.

These new automated external defibrillators (AEDs) will replace aging units and expand access to lifesaving equipment across patrol vehicles, community events, and detention facilities. The portable defibrillators enable deputies to deliver critical aid during cardiac emergencies, often before emergency medical services arrive.

“We are grateful to the Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs® in Kingsland for providing us with this invaluable funding,” said Sheriff Kevin Chaney. “The added benefit of having the very best equipment on hand means everything in an emergency when every second counts.”

For the past 20 years, charitable donations have been the driving force behind Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, supporting first responders and public safety organizations nationwide.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded 7,013 grants valued at over $102 million to public safety organizations since 2005. This grant is one of 94 the Foundation awarded during the most recent grant cycle. The 94 grants will provide critical lifesaving equipment valued at more than $2.4 million across the U.S.

