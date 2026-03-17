Camden County Sheriff’s Office investigating in-custody death

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating after a person died while in custody on Tuesday morning.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested by CCSO to investigate the death, which is “standard protocol,” CCSO said in a news release.

CCSO said its Internal Affairs Division is also going to do an administrative review “to ensure all agency policies, procedures, and professional standards were followed.”

The Sheriff’s Office is in the process of notifying the next of kin for the person who died, so their name is not being released at this time.

Additional information will be released when it is “available and appropriate,” CCSO said.

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