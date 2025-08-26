12-year-old arrested, accused of making a threat to St. Marys Middle School, police say

ST. MARYS, Ga. — A St. Marys Middle School student was arrested on Tuesday after making a threat of school violence, according to Camden County Schools officials.

The student, a 12-year-old, was charged with terroristic threats and acts, a felony, after threatening to use a weapon to initiate a shooting on school grounds, officials said.

School administrators notified the St. Marys Police Department School Resource Officer at the school upon learning of the threat.

Following the investigation, the student was transported to the Regional Youth Detention Center in Waycross, pending a hearing.

Officials asked parents and guardians to discuss with their kids the seriousness of making threats, as even threats made in jest can lead to significant consequences.

