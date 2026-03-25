JSO seeks 23-year-old driver who fled deadly crash on University Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who took off after causing a deadly crash on University Boulevard South near Atlantic Boulevard in January.

According to JSO, 23-year-old Alexander Rivera-Russo was speeding along University Boulevard when he hit a woman’s car, leading her to spin out and crash into a utility pole. When detectives arrived at the scene, they found the woman with severe burns to her body, and she later died at the scene. She was 27-years-old.

JSO says the woman’s car was also badly damaged in the fiery crash. Rivera-Russo hit another car, damaging it. His Dodge Challenger was also damaged. Rivera-Russo walked away from the scene, leaving his car behind.

The sheriff’s office says leaving the scene of a crash is against the law, and they encourage anyone who knows where Rivera-Russo is or has details to help them find him to contact them at 904-630-0500. You can report what you know anonymously through First Coast Crime Stoppers (1.866.845.TIPS) to be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]