Cameras could soon be allowed in Florida’s special needs classrooms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A bill moving through the Florida State legislature would allow cameras to be installed in classrooms for special needs students. If passed, House Bill 257 would authorize video and audio monitoring in all self-contained classrooms that include children with disabilities - with parental permission.

Action News Jax Shanila Kabir spoke to advocates who are 100% on board with HB 257. They said this change will make a huge difference in identifying and preventing child abuse in schools.

“Different situations are uncovered and a lot of the time it’s because the incident happens on the bus, playground and even hallways where there are cameras. Yet, when the door closes in classrooms, there are no cameras,” said President Stacey Hoaglund with the Autism Society of Florida.

Although school is where children are expected to be safe, surrounded by teachers and administrators certified in student safety, Hoaglund said schools can also be a place where vulnerable children are abused.

“These individuals that are doing this to children, they know there is a camera on buses but imagine being in a classroom where the door is closed. Maybe there are two adults in the room but nobody else except them will know what a child had to endure,” said Hoaglund.

According to the Child Abuse Training and Technical Assistance Center, children with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities are at a higher risk for sexual abuse - up to ten times the regular rate. Some perpetrators are teachers or mentors who are in a place of power.

“We had one as recent as yesterday on a school bus where the teacher’s aide took the child with disabilities by the shoulders and was shaking them.”

The bill’s sponsor, Representative Chase Tramont, and several other lawmakers have already thrown their support behind this bill.

House bill 257 pertains only to special needs classrooms. If passed, the bill states parents of children with disabilities can request monitoring their kids’ classrooms and all footage would stay available up to three months later to be used as evidence in case harassment/sexual abuse allegations are made.

President Stacey Hoaglund said she and the Autism Society are working hard with legislators to make sure this motion passes in 2025.

