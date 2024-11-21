Campaign by Wells Creek neighbors pulls through; new traffic light installed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An effort to install a traffic light at the entrance of a neighborhood off Philips Highway has finally reached the light at the end of the tunnel.

Neighbors in Wells Creek spent more than a year advocating for a new traffic light at the intersection of Wells Creek Parkway and Philips Highway.

“There’s a traffic circle down at Wells Creek, that’s where the line can sometimes start and it could take 30 minutes, 45 minutes to egress the neighborhood safely,” said Wells Creek resident Brett Burton.

Originally set for completion in January, the installation was completed roughly two months ahead of schedule.

Burton told Action News Jax since the light rolled out earlier this month, neighbors are now able to get onto the highway within five or so minutes, and safety has been dramatically improved.

“People on Philips wouldn’t let neighbors out and with the light traffic now here, we’re able to safely let families out constantly,” said Burton.

But the traffic woes aren’t completely solved.

Jay Rohner, who commutes down Philips every day, said his trips have become substantially longer since the light was installed.

“It’s gone from a 35-minute drive home to a 55-minute drive home,” said Rohner.

Councilmember Raul Arias (R-District 11), who led the charge on the council to secure $1.5 million for the new light, argued the safety benefits outweigh the commute concerns at the end of the day.

“To me safety is paramount. If we can save lives, hey if you have to spend another four minutes in traffic, by all means, that’s fine as at least a life was saved on this part,” said Arias.

Before the light was installed, Arias said there were an average of 20 accidents a year at the intersection. Thankfully, none were fatal.

