Can Jaguars’ HC Liam Coen get Anton Harrison back on track?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Anton Harrison’s rookie season was as promising as it gets for rookie tackles. The former Oklahoma Sooners’ product immediately infiltrated the starting lineup, instantly becoming one of the league’s better pass-blocking right tackles.

Over the course of the season, Harrison allowed just 27 pressures and five sacks on 701 pass-block attempts. His pressure rate allowed of just 3.9% ranked ninth among NFL tackles, according to Pro Football Focus.

>>> STREAM ACTION SPORTS JAX 24/7 LIVE <<<

Unfortunately, as did much of the Jaguars’ team, Harrison’s numbers regressed in 2024. Last season, Harrison’s pressure rate allowed rose to 5.3%, 36th among 75 qualifying NFL tackles, more or less league average.

Harrison’s season got off to an ugly start, allowing two sacks and four pressures in week one against the Miami Dolphins. The very next week, Harrison allowed three more to the Cleveland Browns.

His struggles would continue until week seven. From weeks one to six, Harrison allowed a 7.0% pressure rate, an undoubtedly ugly figure. He found himself near the bottom of the league.

Harrison did begin to find himself towards the middle of the season. From week seven on, Harrison had a much more respectable 4.4% pressure allowed, not great but certainly an improvement upon his ugly start to the season.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

If he would’ve kept tha pace the entire season, Harrison would have ranked near 22nd among offensive tackles. His run-blocking also needs work as he’s graded near the bottom of the league in that department.

There are not many reliable run-blocking metrics yet, however, his run-blocking grade from PFF ranked 58th. His run-blocking did noticeably improve this season, however, so there is hope for continued improvement.

Liam Coen was able to immediately turn Tampa Bay’s offensive line and rushing attack into one of the best in the NFL in just a single season. Harrison has all the talent in the world to become one of the league’s premier tackles and has shown excellence in pass-protection already.

If Coen can get Harrison back on track, the Jaguars offense will immediately become that much scarier. This is the opportunity for the Jaguars to draft one of the top tackles in the draft and create competition for Walker Little or Harrison as well.

With a fresh start to next season and a new offensive system, Harrison has the ability to reconstitute himself as the team’s right tackle of the future. He might just have to fend off a top shelf rookie to do so, but the presence of Coen may help Harrison more than any other player on this roster.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action Sports Jax 24/7 live.