Candlelight vigil held at Chabad of Town Center and UNF to show solidarity with Israel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens gathered at the Chabad at the Town Center and UNF on Friday night as leaders encouraged everyone to light Shabbat candles. It was a special gathering focused on unity.

This is something that has been done every week for hundreds to thousands of years but Friday night was different. Rabbi Shmuli Novack told Action News Jax Ben Ryan that it’s about unity and giving each other strength.

“We believe even a little light can take away all this darkness,” Chana Novack said.

The special Shabbat candlelight vigil was held in solidarity with Israel.

It’s in response to the recent attacks by the militant group Hamas and what officials said are over 1,300 Israelis killed -- totaling over 3,000 on both sides.

Co-director Rabbi Shmuli Novack and Chana Novack laid out pictures of hostages and encouraged all to light candles for those who can’t.

“When we’re faced with darkness, we can’t succumb to it we can’t allow the negativity to consume us completely,” Rabbi Novack said. “We have to illuminate this world, to bring light into the world especially all the hostages, especially Jewish women and girls who were massacred last week. That light has been extinguished.”

An intimate gathering of 40 people was at the candlelight vigil, coming together during a dark time. They are hoping lives can be saved as they pray for peace.

“Imagine your child is away from you, what are they doing who’s feeding them, who’s taking care of them, it’s not okay,” Chana Novack said. “This isn’t something just Jewish people need to call out, the whole world needs to be called out and say bring those kids back to their moms, bring those young girls back to their homes where they belong, this is not okay. No matter what political view you hold everybody should be shouting this is not okay.”

Some of Chana’s family is in Israel right now and she said her sister is traumatized.

They told Action News Jax that they are looking to do food deeds for protection, send supplies, and be there for one another.

