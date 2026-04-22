Car fire closes lanes on Buckman Bridge | FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

6:25 AM: Two southbound lanes are closed on the Buckman Bridge due to a car fire Wednesday morning. While only two lanes are closed, traffic is crawling causing about an hour backup.

KaJéza Hawkins is in the First Alert Traffic Center with updates and detour information. WATCH HERE >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

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