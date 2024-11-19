CareerSource NEFL to host virtual apprenticeship job fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — CareerSource NEFL is hosting a virtual job fair on Nov. 21 for those interested in apprenticeships.

The event is happening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can register for the event here.

To enhance your visibility to employers, you are also encouraged to set up a profile on Employ Florida.

