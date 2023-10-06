Cars remain trapped in partially collapsed Riverside parking garage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Three weeks after the collapse of an Ascension St. Vincent’s hospital parking garage in Riverside, a number of cars are still trapped inside.

Action News Jax has been following the partial collapse of the garage since it happened last month. Crews have been working to remove cars from the garage since then, but some drivers say they aren’t sure when they’ll get theirs back.

“I’m taking it week by week, day by day, but there’s not much I can do,” says Harrison Rodormer, a sales representative at NuVasive.

Rodormer was working in an operating room at the hospital at the time it partially collapsed. With multiple garages on site, some hospital staff learned their cars weren’t inside.

Rodormer wasn’t as lucky.

“Instantly our hearts dropped. After the surgery, we went out and saw the scene and couldn’t believe it,” Rodormer says.

A number of cars were crushed in the collapse. Police tell Action News Jax more than a hundred cars were inside the garage at the time.

Rodormer believes his truck wasn’t damaged, but it still hasn’t made it out. He says he’s driving a rental car and being reimbursed by the hospital.

“Hopefully, in 2023, I get [my truck] back, that’s about all I can ask for. Just taking it week by week,” says Rodormer.

Police say the garage will stay taped off while cars are taken out. In a statement to Action News Jax, officials say there’s no word on when some of the ones trapped inside will be recovered.

“We continue to assess options for retrieving vehicles located on the second floor of the garage, but we currently do not have a time frame for retrieval. This event has caused no material change to our operations, including our emergency department, which remains open.” - Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital

