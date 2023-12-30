Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary turns Christmas trees into purr-fect present for big cats

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary is inviting the community to extend the festive spirit beyond Christmas by donating used Christmas trees for their majestic big cats. The sanctuary, known for its commitment to providing a haven for exotic cats, is thrilled to offer its residents a special post-holiday treat.

The sanctuary calls on residents to drop off their clean Christmas trees, free from ornaments, tinsel, or chemicals, inside the fence by the exit gate. The team at Catty Shack Ranch will take care of the rest, repurposing the trees to create engaging environments for the big cats.

Visitors have the opportunity to witness the joy their contributions bring to the big cats by visiting the sanctuary any day in the afternoon, with admittance between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings also offer a special viewing window, with admittance between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The sanctuary emphasizes the importance of clean trees without decorations or chemicals to ensure the safety and well-being of the animals.

Catty Shack Ranch expresses gratitude to the community for their support, highlighting that these donations play a crucial role in enhancing the lives of the big cats under their care.

For those eager to witness the feline residents enjoying the donated Christmas trees, the sanctuary extends its warm invitation and appreciation to all donors.

Let’s make this post-Christmas season unforgettable for both the community and the majestic inhabitants of Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary.

