NS Mayport security closed all gates to base after unauthorized car got on base

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 10:55 AM: NS Mayport officials have given an all clear and all gates are reopened. “There is no threat to personnel or the installation,” the base stated in a social media post.

All gates were closed Wednesday morning after an unauthorized vehicle accessed the base.

END UPDATE

9:35 AM: All gates leading into and leaving NS Mayport Wednesday morning are closed after an unauthorized vehicle accessed the base.

“THIS IS NOT A DRILL. ALL GATES CLOSED,” a NS Mayport social media post states.

This story is developing. Updates will be added when available.

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