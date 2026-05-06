Clay County to host Hot Diggity Dog Festival

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Clay County Animal Services and Parks and Recreation are welcoming the community this Saturday for the Hot Diggity Dog Festival at Ronnie Van Zant Memorial Park.

Families are invited to stop by between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for a day full of activities, food, and plenty of furry friends.

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Visitors can meet adoptable dogs, try paw painting, participate in a bandana contest, and check out dog products from local vendors.

The Hot Diggity Dog Festival aims to bring the community together while helping local dogs find loving homes.

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