Save money this summer with Jacksonville Zoo’s $10 Days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens is bringing back “Ten Dollar Days” on select dates, meaning general admission is just $10 per person, no promo code needed.

The promotion is available on June 9, June 23, July 7, July 21, and August 4.

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Each transaction allows for the purchase of up to five tickets.

Guests can visit animal exhibits, purchase refreshments, and enjoy the outdoor gardens before the school year begins.

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