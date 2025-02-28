CCSO: Jacksonville teen arrested in connection to Oakleaf shooting that injured child

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A 16-year-old from Jacksonville has been arrested for the Feb. 21 Oakleaf shooting, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. He was the last suspect.

A child was shot during the “targeted” drive-by shooting. The sheriff’s office said it happened at approximately 5:45 p.m. at a soccer field near Silver Bluff and Plantation Oaks Boulevard.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Less than 24 hours later, 18-year-old Behrend Ludwig was arrested for his involvement.

The sheriff’s office said the victim and suspect knew one another and were involved in an altercation before the shooting.

Since both suspects have been arrested, the sheriff’s office’s investigation is closed. The case will now be turned over to the State Attorney’s Office.

