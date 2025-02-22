Child injured in Oakleaf drive-by shooting Friday night, says Sheriff’s Office

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a shooting in the Oakleaf neighborhood that left a juvenile injured Friday night.

The Sheriff’s Office says shots were fired at a soccer field near Silver Bluff and Plantation Oaks Blvd. around 5:45 p.m.

Officials on scene told Action News Jax that the child, whose age was not released, was hit by gunfire from a car driving by. They’re expected to recover.

It’s being called an isolated incident, and no other threat to the community is expected.

The road may be blocked off as deputies investigate further.

