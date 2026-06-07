CCSO to open new North Operations Center at Orange Park Mall

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is opening a new North Operations Center at Orange Park Mall this summer.

A press release noted the initiative aims to expand community access to law enforcement services and strengthen the existing local partnership.

The 3,051-square-foot facility, located near JCPenney within the Orange Park Mall, is being provided to the sheriff’s office at effectively no cost to taxpayers. This arrangement highlights a broader community-focused effort to establish a more localized and accessible law enforcement presence, strengthening responsiveness throughout Clay County.

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Randy Bowman, general manager of Orange Park Mall, noted the mall’s long-standing role in the community. “Orange Park Mall has been a gathering place for families and friends for more than five decades,” Bowman said.

“We are proud to be a part of this community and our partnership with Clay County Sheriff’s Office reflects our ongoing commitment to maintaining a welcoming environment for our shoppers while creating more opportunities to connect, build relationships and strengthen trust within the community,” Bowman said. “Together, we are investing in our hometown and in the future of Orange Park.”

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Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook also commented on the suitability of the mall for the new center. “Orange Park Mall has long served as one of Clay County’s central gathering places for residents and families, making it a great fit for our new North Operations Center,” Cook said. “This partnership reflects the value of strong community relationships and organizations working together to support the people of Clay County.”

The new CCSO North Operations Center is scheduled to open this summer; no official opening date has been announced.

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