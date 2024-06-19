Celebrating Juneteenth: Here is a list of events happening around our area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Although city offices are closed, there is still plenty to do around our area to celebrate Juneteenth.

Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas found out they had been freed. It happened after the Civil War and 2 years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. It was designated a federal holiday in 2021.

Below is a list of activities planned around our area:

DUVAL COUNTY

Florida Black Excellence Fest:

From June 19 - 23, community members can celebrate a 3-day weekend with events like “40 under 40,” “Taste of Excellence” and a vendor fair. The events run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. For more information, visit www.fbxfest.com.

City of Jacksonville:

The City of Jacksonville is recognizing Juneteenth in a ceremony at City Hall. The event starts at 11:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.coj.net.

Juneteenth Celebration at the Beaches:

A celebration for the whole family will be held at Rhoda L. Martin Cultural Heritage Center in Jacksonville Beach. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit https://rhodamartin.com.

El-Beth-El Stop the Violence Recognition Banquet:

The El-Beth-El Development Center will host its 15th annual “Stop the Violence Recognition” Banquet at the Scottish Rites Cathedral starting at 6:30 p.m. The event has honored people from the community for achievements, leadership and their commitment to building a better Jacksonville and has been hosted annually since 2009. For ticket information, call El-Beth-El Holiness Church at 904-710-1586.

Juneteenth Book Store Opening:

The Café Resistance Bookstores is hosting a Black-owned business event from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Stop by to learn about Black history, listen to live music and enjoy each other’s company. For more information, call 904-610-7103.

Juneteenth Happy Hour:

Lauren’s Seafood Blues & Jazz is hosting a freedom celebration on the patio from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Participants are asked to bring their lawn chairs to enjoy cocktails, food, music and spoken word. For more information, call 904-379-9232.

Juneteenth at the MOSH:

From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., celebrate the Juneteenth: Freedom Day Celebration at the MOSH. Jacksonville Arts and Music School has collaborated with the MOSH to bring West African dance, and historic talks. For more information, visit www.themosh.org.

Juneteenth Ritz Players:

The Ritz Players are playing at the JuTerry Concert Hall for their season finale concert, “Juneteenth: Celebrate Freedom - Journey Towards Freedom” to commemorate the holiday and African American’s emancipation from slavery. The concert will run from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.ritztheatre.org/the-ritz-players.

WineDown on Juneteenth:

WineDown: Juneteenth Edition is happening at the Glass Factory. The event will celebrate Black pride with music and a Black history showcase from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.theglassfactory.com.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY

Canright House Juneteenth Celebration:

To honor Juneteenth, the historic Canright House is set to open its doors for locals to tour today. The Canright House was where Dr. Luther King Jr. was supposed to stay when he visited St. Augustine in the 60s before it was vandalized by segregationists. The house was moved from its original location in Butler Beach on May 5. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is at 10 a.m.

Juneteenth at the Ovico Gallery:

The Ovico Gallery in St. Augustine is celebrating Juneteenth with a special event. There will be African art, live music and refreshments. It runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

PUTNAM COUNTY

Palatka Historical Marker:

City leaders in Palatka will unveil a historical marker in honor of Juneteenth. It will be at the Mary Lawson Hospital site on St. Johns Avenue at South 9th Street. The hospital opened in 1918 as a “Blacks only” hospital. When the “Whites only” hospital got overcrowded, the Mary Lawson Hospital became one of the first integrated hospitals while most of Florida was still segregated. The hospital closed in 1958 and was demolished in 1960. The ceremony is set for June 22 at 1 p.m.

