Chevy Chase to appear at Florida Theatre for National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation screening Dec. 2

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Theatre is set to host an unforgettable evening with Chevy Chase on December 2, celebrating the 35th anniversary of his iconic film National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, followed by a live discussion and Q&A session.

The night will feature a special screening of the beloved 1989 holiday classic, followed by a live conversation and Q&A session with Chevy Chase and his wife, Jayni Chase. The Chases will share behind-the-scenes stories and personal anecdotes about the making of the film, offering fans a unique glimpse into the creation of this Christmas favorite.

Audience members can also ask Chevy about his storied career, including his time on Saturday Night Live, Caddyshack, and more.

The event promises a festive atmosphere and a chance to enjoy an evening of holiday cheer and laughter. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit The Florida Theatre’s website.

For those seeking an extra-special experience, a limited number of VIP tickets will be available, which include a personal post-show photo opportunity with Chevy Chase. This is a unique chance to have your picture taken with a true legend of comedy and film.

Mark your calendars, grab your ugly Christmas sweater, and join us for a night of laughter and holiday cheer with National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and Chevy Chase!

Event Details:

Date: December 2, 2024

December 2, 2024 Event Starts: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Doors Open: 6:00 PM

6:00 PM Ticket Prices: $49.50 - $250

$49.50 - $250 Location: The Florida Theatre, Jacksonville, FL

