Chicago to play The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Chicago will be playing at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Sunday, April 13, 2025, the venue announced Monday. Tickets go on sale Friday at the venue box office and online at Ticketmaster.com.

The multi-Grammy award winning band is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.

Chicago received The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the GRAMMYS which celebrates performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording.

Chicago’s record sales top the 100,000,000 mark, and include 21 Top 10 singles, five consecutive No. 1 albums, 11 No. 1 singles and five Gold singles. An incredible 25 of their 38 albums have been certified platinum, and the band has a total of 48 gold and platinum awards.

