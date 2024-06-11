Child transported with serious injuries after house fire in Westside neighborhood, JFRD reports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has reported that a child sustained serious injuries in a house fire in the Westside neighborhood, near the 7300 block of Zain Michael Lane.

Action News Jax confirmed with JFRD that one child has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Eight fire trucks can be seen at the scene, and police tape is blocking the residential road.

Further details about the cause of the fire have not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Crews are working a residential structure fire in the 7300 block of Zain Michael lane. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) June 11, 2024

