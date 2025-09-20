Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with the Jay Fund: This Week in the 904

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This month is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. On her show This Week in the 904, Emily Turner sat down with Keli Coughlin of the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund to talk about the important work they do for the families fighting the battle against childhood cancer.

It’s a battle no one wants to fight. It takes its toll not only on the children with the diagnosis, but the people who love and care for them. But as Keli says — even those caregivers need a break sometimes. That’s where the Jay fund comes in.

“I think it’s a parent’s normal nature to be more worried about their child than themselves,” Coughlin says, “but research actually shows that caregivers who take care of themselves, it actually does have a positive outcome often on the child and can make an impact. So, the idea behind the caregiver program for us really was to do special things for parents to let them take a break to step away.”

The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund also has financial programs for families, events for siblings and so much more. On this special edition of This Week in the 904, Turner and Coughlin talk about all of that and the special stories of the lives they touch. The show airs five times on Sunday mornings on Action News Jax.

