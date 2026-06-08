Kline Road on Jacksonville’s Southside shut down after officer-involved shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an officer-involved shooting took place on the 2900 block of East Kline Road Sunday evening.

The sheriff’s office is expected to hold a briefing on the incident in the coming hour.

Action News Jax will bring you more information on air and online as it becomes available.

END OF UPDATE

Officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are responding to Kline Road at Beach Boulevard Sunday evening.

Kline Road has been taped and blocked off by police at both Beach Boulevard and Leahy Road.

The sheriff’s office has yet to confirm what deputies are investigating.

Action News Jax has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more.

This story will be updated as additional details become available.

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