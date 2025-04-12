Children battling cancer ‘dig for smiles’ at Saturday’s “Digger Day” event in St. John’s County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — “Digging for smiles:” That’s the goal of the annual “Digger Day” event, held in St. Johns County for the fourth year now – and put on by construction company Petticoat-Schmitt and the Child Cancer Fund.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The event serves as a chance for kids undergoing their battle with cancer to operate construction and excavation equipment, get face paintings, and get a distraction from the daily struggles of their cancer journey.

“To have the kids and the families who are battling childhood cancer day in, day out, have that one day where they can take their mind off it, have fun, enjoy themselves,” explained Petticoat-Schmitt CEO Ryan Schmitt at Saturday’s event.

For families like the Andersons, that day of fun means the world. After being diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma – a cancer that attacks the bones and tissue around it – in May of last year and losing his arm to the terrible disease, 2.5-year-old Griffin Anderson – and kids like him - don’t get many days like it.

“When they’re in the hospital there’s so many just, bad things happening to them,” explained Gryffin’s mom, Katie Anderson. “To have a day where he can have fun is just really great.”

While the event is a great chance for kids and families to get behind the controls of this heavy machinery and get a break from the daily struggles of their cancer battle, it also raises funds for the Child Cancer Fund. Every dollar raised aims to give those families one less thing to worry about financially in their cancer journey.

“We have a financial assistance program. Nobody budgets for a cancer diagnosis, so those bills still keep coming in,” explained Child Cancer Fund executive director Carla Montgomery Saturday morning. “The stress on the family as a whole is tremendous, and so this enables them to focus on their child and get through this journey a little bit easier.”

For this year’s 2025 edition of the event, $71,000 was donated to the cancer fund - every last cent going to family and children in need facing cancer diagnosis.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.