Chili’s restaurant set to return to Jacksonville International Airport with upgrades in early 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In development for frequent travelers and culinary enthusiasts alike, the Chili’s restaurant is gearing up to reopen its doors in early 2024 at the Jacksonville International Airport.

The post-security Chili’s is set to return with a rejuvenated look and enhanced features that promise an even more delightful dining experience.

The forthcoming revival of Chili’s is eagerly anticipated as it brings with it an array of improvements that are sure to captivate travelers’ palates and comfort. The foremost change will be the complete overhaul of the kitchen and dining area, ensuring that every dish served meets the high standards

Furthermore, Chili’s aficionados will be pleased to learn that the restaurant will introduce a brand-new pre-order and take-out area. This addition is designed to cater to busy travelers who seek to savor Chili’s signature dishes even when time is of the essence.

With the renovation set in motion, the countdown to early 2024 is on, when travelers will once again be able to indulge in the culinary excellence that Chili’s has consistently delivered over the years.

