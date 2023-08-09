City Council honors late Jacksonville civil rights activist Ben Frazier

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville City Council, alongside members of the Jacksonville Coalition, came together on Tuesday night to pay tribute to the memory of the late activist, Ben Frazier.

This commemorative event marked eight months since Frazier’s arrest during a City Council session where he passionately advocated for the removal of Confederate monuments from public spaces.

Tragically, Ben Frazier passed away on June 24 at the age of 73 following a courageous battle with cancer. He left behind a legacy as the esteemed founder and President of the Northside Coalition, an organization that championed various causes, including voting rights.

City Council presented Frazier’s daughter, who has now assumed leadership of the Northside Coalition with a framed resolution in her father’s memory.

During the ceremony, Frazier’s daughter issued a heartfelt challenge to the council, conveying her father’s unwavering vision. She stated, “If you truly wish to honor my father, I urge you to immediately remove the Confederate monuments in Springfield Park and rename the park as Benjamin Frazier Park.”

