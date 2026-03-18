City of Jacksonville hiring lifeguards for upcoming pool season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The City of Jacksonville says it’s hiring lifeguards for the upcoming 2026 pool season.
The city says the job is open to anyone 15 years old or older, and “offering a great way for teens and young adults to gain valuable work experience while serving their community.”
Starting pay is $15 an hour, and training is available. Applicants will receive training in water safety, rescue techniques, and CPR.
The prerequisite skills for the job include:
- A 200-yard swim.
- Two minutes of treading water without using your hands.
- Retrieving a 10-pound brick from the bottom of the diving well.
If you’re interested, you can apply at the City of Jacksonville website, email bealifeguard@coj.net or call 904-255-6777 or 904-255-4271
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