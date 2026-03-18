Local

City of Jacksonville hiring lifeguards for upcoming pool season

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV
(digitalhallway/iStock)
By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The City of Jacksonville says it’s hiring lifeguards for the upcoming 2026 pool season.

The city says the job is open to anyone 15 years old or older, and “offering a great way for teens and young adults to gain valuable work experience while serving their community.”

Starting pay is $15 an hour, and training is available. Applicants will receive training in water safety, rescue techniques, and CPR.

The prerequisite skills for the job include:

  • A 200-yard swim.
  • Two minutes of treading water without using your hands.
  • Retrieving a 10-pound brick from the bottom of the diving well.

If you’re interested, you can apply at the City of Jacksonville website, email bealifeguard@coj.net or call 904-255-6777 or 904-255-4271

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Chase Bunker

Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

Chase Bunker is a reporter and evening anchor for WOKV. Chase comes to Jacksonville from sister station WDBO in Orlando where he worked as a producer and a fill-in reporter and host.

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