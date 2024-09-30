City of Jacksonville to host inaugural Unidos Jax Dinner donoring Hispanic community on October 3rd

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is proud to present the inaugural Unidos Jax Dinner, a distinguished event celebrating the remarkable contributions of the Hispanic community. Scheduled for Thursday, October 3, at 5:30 p.m., the dinner will take place at Deerwood Castle, located at 7601 Centurion Parkway.

The Unidos Jax Dinner honors Hispanic leaders who have made significant impacts in various fields, contributing to the city’s cultural, social, and economic growth. The event brings together community members, leaders, and allies to recognize those who have shown outstanding dedication to advancing their professions and uplifting the entire community.

Event Details:

Date and Time : Thursday, October 3, 2024, at 5:30 p.m.

: Thursday, October 3, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. Location : Deerwood Castle, 7601 Centurion Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32256

: Deerwood Castle, 7601 Centurion Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32256 General Admission : $75.00 per person

: $75.00 per person Reserved Table: $500 for a table seating 10

Full details and where to purchase tickets can be found on their website HERE.

This prestigious event offers an opportunity to honor the strength and resilience of Jacksonville’s Hispanic community while celebrating its enduring contributions to the city.

