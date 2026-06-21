Sugar Factory closing Jacksonville restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sugar Factory American Brasserie, 4910 Big Island Drive, has closed. A sign posted Sunday inside of the front door of the Markets at Town Center restaurant stated, “We’re closing our doors.”

The sign went on to thank its customers for “the memories, the smiles, and sugar highs.” The sign did not state why it was closing.

The restaurant, known for over-the-top drinks, desserts, and photogenic decor, opened the day after Christmas in 2022 in the former Brio Tuscan Grille location which closed in February 2020 after a seven-year run.

Sugar Factory Jacksonville was one of four locations in Florida owned by the Las Vegas-based chain. Other locations include Miami Beach, Orlando, and Tampa. Sugar Factory operates about a dozen other restaurants in the U.S.

Sugar Factory Jacksonville A sign in the window Sunday (June 21, 2026) at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Markets at Town Center in Jacksonville states the restaurant has closed. (Harold Goodridge, Action News Jax)

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