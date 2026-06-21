St. Johns County detectives recover $17,000 in financial scam investigation

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office detectives recovered more than $17,000 for a victim of a financial scam that resulted in losses exceeding $149,000, the agency said.

The investigation began in July 2025 when the victim was contacted by someone falsely claiming to represent a business, according to SJSO.

The individual told the victim they owed money and that their personal information had been used to open bank accounts, then convinced the victim to withdraw money to “keep their funds safe.”

Over four months, the victim sent multiple payments, losing more than $149,000, the sheriff’s office said.

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SJSO Property Crimes detectives used investigative techniques and technology to trace several transactions and freeze access to an overseas account, according to the announcement.

With help from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Office of Statewide Prosecution, detectives recovered $17,376.35 for the victim.

The sheriff’s office said recovering money lost to fraud is rare, even when only a portion is returned. Criminals often move stolen funds quickly through layers of bank accounts, shell companies, cryptocurrency or offshore accounts, making the money difficult to trace.

Investigators typically need search warrants, subpoenas and cooperation from foreign governments, a process that can take weeks or months, and differing laws across countries add further obstacles, according to SJSO.

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“Even with the ever-growing advancement of technology challenging law enforcement, the opportunity to seize funds DOES prevent the suspect(s) from continuing to find new ways to scam more victims,” the sheriff’s office said.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said detectives continue studying the tactics used by scammers in an effort to stay ahead of criminals targeting residents.

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