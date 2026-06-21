First Alert Weather: Rain and storms to end Father’s Day

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Rain and storms are continuing to track across our area from west to east. Temperatures have climbed to the low 90s, where it has remained dry so far. But, our temperatures have cooled into the 80s thanks to a quick-moving downpour in Jacksonville.

TONIGHT: Rain and storms will continue areawide for the next couple of hours and taper off from west to east as the rain moves offshore.

Coverage of the afternoon showers will remain low through about midweek.

Heat and humidity will really crank with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and feels like temperatures 100°+

Better coverage of late-day thunderstorms will pick back up towards the end of the week.

Hot temperatures in the mid-90s will be sticking around for the foreseeable future.

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TROPICS: No activity expected over the next seven days.

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

TONIGHT: Period of heavy rain and storms tracking from west to east across the area. Drying out overnight and turning partly cloudy. LOW: 72

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid! Mainly dry with only an Isolated afternoon storm. Heat index: 100°+72/95

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated afternoon storms. Heat index: 100°+ 74/95

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly less humid. Isolated afternoon storms. 74/93

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon storms. 72/93

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Isolated afternoon storms. 74/92

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Isolated afternoon storms. 74/95

SUNDAY: Party sunny and hot with a few afternoon storms. 74/95

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

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