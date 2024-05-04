City of Jacksonville to host upcoming household hazardous/e-waste collection event May 11th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mark your calendars for the next Household Hazardous/E-Waste Mobile Collection Event on Saturday, May 11th.

The event will occur at Fort Family/Baymeadows East Regional Park, located at 8000 Baymeadows Rd. E., from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to dispose of household hazardous waste and electronic waste responsibly.

Accepted items include various household chemicals, batteries, fluorescent bulbs, and electronic devices.

For a comprehensive list of accepted items at all Household Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Collection Events, citizens can visit the official website of the City of Jacksonville’s Public Works Department.

For those unable to attend the Mobile Collection Events, Duval County residents can utilize the Household Hazardous Waste Facility located at 2675 Commonwealth Avenue.

The facility operates Tuesday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., providing an additional avenue for proper disposal of hazardous materials.

Don’t miss out on the chance to contribute to a cleaner and safer environment by disposing of household hazardous waste and e-waste responsibly.

