City of Jacksonville to provide $50 million in funding to support construction of new M.O.S.H.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Museum of Science & History (M.O.S.H.) announced today that the City of Jacksonville will provide $50 million in funding for the construction of a new museum, disbursed over three years through the City’s Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). The Jacksonville City Council approved the funding as part of the 2025-2029 CIP on Sept. 24.

In line with the CIP agreement, M.O.S.H. is required to invest at least $85 million in capital toward the design and construction of the new museum. So far, M.O.S.H. has raised over $40 million in support from philanthropic, corporate, and private entities, with further fundraising efforts led by M.O.S.H. Genesis campaign chair Jill Davis and Chief Development Officer Maureen Mercho.

“M.O.S.H. is proud to be one of the signature projects poised to transform the Shipyards area of Downtown,” said Dr. Al Dove, M.O.S.H. CEO. “Formalizing this next phase of our partnership with the City of Jacksonville reinforces our shared commitment to seeing the new M.O.S.H. proceed with development.”

The museum has reported that it has outgrown its current 33,000 square feet of exhibit space on the Southbank, where it has operated since 1969. The new facility will enable M.O.S.H. to accommodate more students and visitors throughout the year, expanding its ability to serve the Northeast Florida community.

“M.O.S.H. is an essential leader in our city’s cultural landscape,” said Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegasn. “With a larger location and cutting-edge exhibits, it will play an even greater role in attracting tourism to our Downtown, cultivating curiosity and inspiring innovation among our next generation of leaders.”

City Council President Randy White expressed the council’s enthusiasm for the project, stating, “We are all eager to see M.O.S.H. rise on the Northbank in the coming years.”

About The Museum of Science & History (M.O.S.H.)

The Museum of Science & History (M.O.S.H.) is located at 1025 Museum Circle near Friendship Park. MOSH, first chartered in 1941, inspires the joy of lifelong learning by bringing to life the sciences and regional history. Learn more at themosh.org.

