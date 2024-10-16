City of Jacksonville will attend the Job News USA Job Fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - — The City of Jacksonville took to X to share its plans to attend the Job News USA Job Fair.

The event will take place on Thursday, October 17, from 10am to 2 pm at the Hilton DoubleTree in Downtown Jacksonville. Featured attendees also include ESPN Jacksonville, US Army, Duval County School Police, RaceTrac, and more.

Job News USA Job Fair

In a Tweet from the City of Jacksonville, they recommends job seekers to “bring that resume {and} dress to impress”.

Admission and parking at the event will be free.

