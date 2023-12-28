City Rescue Mission is extending over night services due to cold weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Due to low temperatures, the City Rescue Mission will increase its overnight capacity.

CRM will also extend their hours to those in need of shelter.

People will be allowed to remain with CRM as long as temperatures are below 40 degrees.

Read: Still anonymous: LLC revealed as winner of record-setting $1.6B Mega Millions jackpot

If seeking shelter, you may check in to City Rescue Mission’s New Life Inn at 234 W. State Street, Jacksonville, Fl 32202.

People can come in starting Dec. 28 at 2:30 p.m.

Read: SPOTLIGHT: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl and New Year’s celebrations in the 904

According to CRM, all guests will receive a hot meal and will be offered access to showers and clean clothing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Fred Taylor among 15 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists for Class of 2024

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.