City seeking input from residents to improve Jacksonville’s parks | Here’s how you can get involved

The City of Jacksonville is looking for input to improve the park system for residents. JaxParks and the City are in the process of updating its Parks Master Plan, and they’ve created an interactive map for residents to share their thoughts, highlight concerns and make suggestions on new parks or improvements to existing ones.

Here’s how you can share you feedback:

On a desktop computer, click here to view the interactive map.

2. Choose a pin type to comment on accessibility, connectivity, new park locations, resilience, and more.

3. Drop your pin and leave your feedback.

City officials say your input will help enhance resilience, promote equity, and improve the quality of Jacksonville’s parks.

Questions? Contact JaxParks@coj.net

